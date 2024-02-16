Basil Al-Haroun, Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait, announced the launch of a comprehensive questionnaire aimed at facilitating financing for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and owners of new initiatives. This initiative aims to provide insights into the processes of obtaining and utilizing credit, reports Al-Seyassah Daily.



Al-Haroun emphasized that the questionnaire is part of the bank’s efforts to create a conducive business environment that enhances companies’ ability to secure appropriate financing. He urged business owners and entrepreneurs to participate by completing the questionnaire on the Central Bank of Kuwait website.



The questionnaire will be available year-round, with data being analyzed periodically every three months. The Central Bank seeks to survey small and medium business owners across various sectors to understand their experiences in obtaining financing. The goal is to promote a healthy and supportive environment for this vital sector of the economy.



By gathering data on the challenges and opportunities faced by SMEs in obtaining financing and managing their financial needs, the questionnaire aims to shed light on financing conditions and identify trends and potential risks in the financing market. This information is crucial for maintaining a stable and supportive environment for entrepreneurs. The results of the questionnaire will be instrumental in helping policymakers, lenders, and stakeholders better understand the challenges and opportunities in SME financing, ultimately contributing to the development of effective policies and strategies in this area.

