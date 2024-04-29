RIYADH — The Saudi Investment Promotion Authority (SIPA) has announced that Riyadh will host the 28th World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) World Investment Conference from Nov. 25 to 27, 2024.



Themed “Future-ready IPAs: Navigating Digital Disruption and Sustainable Growth,” this event will gather global leaders and stakeholders to discuss investment trends and opportunities, aiming to further Saudi Arabia’s position as a major global investment hub.



Khalid Al-Falih, minister of investment, expressed pride in Saudi Arabia’s strategic advantages, including its location and investment infrastructure, which have been pivotal in its transformation into a global investment destination.



The conference will highlight Saudi Arabia's progress under Vision 2030, which has propelled significant economic growth and diversification of its non-oil economy.



Key initiatives such as NEOM, the Red Sea project, Qiddiya, and upcoming global events like Expo 2030 and the AFC Asian Cup are driving further investment into the Kingdom.



These efforts are supported by Saudi Arabia’s strong performance in global business and digital competitiveness rankings, where it leads in technology funding and ranks second in technology development and application.



Ismail Ersahin, executive director & CEO of WAIPA, praised the collaborative efforts for hosting the conference in Riyadh, recognizing it as a critical platform for promoting sustainable and inclusive investment practices globally.



The conference will serve as a venue for sharing insights, best practices, and forging collaborations that aim to enhance economic development across the world.

