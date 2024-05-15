Dubai Business Events (DBE), the city’s official convention bureau and a part of the Department of Economy and Tourism, is participating with its delegation in IMEX Frankfurt 2024.

The Dubai delegation includes more than 35 co-exhibiting stakeholders from partner organisations, working collaboratively to strengthen Dubai’s reputation as the destination of choice for leading international business events.

Exhibitors and delegates include DMCs, hotels, venues and airlines, including Emirates, Expo City Dubai, Dubai World Trade Centre, Emaar Hospitality Group, Hyatt Hotels, Atlantis the Palm Hotels & Resort.

Dubai’s participation is aligned with the main theme of this year’s IMEX – Impact – and the organiser’s call for the global business events industry to make a more positive impact through their events, personal and professional actions, commercial partnerships and more.

Dubai’s strategy for hosting meetings in the city continues to be anchored around identifying and attracting business events and delegates that can both contribute to visitation growth whilst also making a direct economic impact, through engagement with Dubai’s growing knowledge economy and the development of key sectors. This is in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to establish Dubai as the foremost city to visit, live and work in, and ultimately invest in.

Underlining its reputation as a globally preferred host destination for impactful meetings, the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) this week named Dubai the number one ranked city in the Middle East for the number of association meetings hosted in 2023, while Cvent also revealed Dubai was number one among the Top 10 Meeting Destinations in the Middle East and Africa.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said, “The theme of IMEX this year, Impact, mirrors our ambitions for growth in the business events sector in Dubai. Driven by the D33 vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, we are focused on attracting events that make a positive impact on our knowledge economy and strengthen overall economic growth. To achieve this, we proactively work with our partners and stakeholders, showcasing the best Dubai has to offer the world, and, in doing so, seek to make a notable impact on our ambitious economic strategy. We are confident our collaborative effort at IMEX will help build on the growth momentum of recent bid wins and secure even more major international conferences, congresses, meetings and incentives for the coming years.”

IMEX is an important part of DBE’s year-round efforts to promote the city as a premier business events destination and contribute to Dubai’s economic goals. The event has traditionally showcased Dubai’s growing prominence as a global business events hub and knowledge exchange platform. It is also an ideal opportunity for DBE to consolidate ties and collaborate with key industry partners, including the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), International Association of Professional Congress Organisers (IAPCO), Best Cities Global Alliance, and the Global Association Hubs Partnerships.

Dubai welcomed 5.18 million overnight visitors between January and March 2024, an increase of 11 percent compared to the same period in 2023. This comes on the heels of a tremendous performance in 2023, with the city attracting 17.15 million international overnight visitors. This represents a 19.4 percent YoY growth over the 14.36 million tourist arrivals in 2022.