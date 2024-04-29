Dubai-listed cooling company Empower is to provide cooling services at Al Habtoor Tower, with capacity equivalent to 75% of the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

Empower has signed an agreement to provide 7,200 refrigeration (RT) tons of cooling to the Sheikh Zayed Road building, which is in Al Habtoor Group development Al Habtoor City in Business Bay, by the second quarter of 2025, a bourse filing said.

The 3.5 million sq. ft. 350m high tower is expected to be home to 5,000 people, making it the world’s largest residential building, the statement said, and is being built by China Railway 18th Bureau Group Ltd, with cooling provided from Empower's Business Bay district cooling plant.

