Bukha - The global integrated energy group OQ on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the strategic fuel tanks project with an investment of more than RO78 million, or approximately $204 million in the Wilayat of Bukha in Musandam Governorate.

The ceremony was sponsored by Sayyid Ibrahim bin Saeed Al Busaidi, Governor of Musandam, in the presence of some officials and dignitaries in the governorate.

This project comes within the framework of the efforts made by OQ Group to support sustainable economic development and to keep pace with the increasing demand for petroleum products as a result of population growth and increased commercial and investment activities.

It also aims to deal with emergency cases by storing 91 and 95 car fuel, diesel, and jet fuel, which contributes to ensuring the continuity of the supply chain, as the station’s storage capacity is more than 14,536 cubic meters of petroleum derivatives.

The Governor of Musandam stressed that the fuel tanks project comes to provide the governorate's needs for petroleum derivatives, and ensure that its needs are met in emergency situations, and thus provide the requirements of citizens and residents for various petroleum products. He pointed out that the project represents a major contribution from OQ Group, as it supports its investments in the governorate and its efforts to serve local communities.

Eng. Salem bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, said: Laying the foundation stone for the strategic fuel tanks project in Musandam Governorate comes as part of the efforts made by the Ministry in cooperation with OQ Group to provide the requirements of citizens and residents for petroleum derivatives and ensure their availability in emergencies, noting that there is a growth in local demand for petroleum products as a result of population growth and commercial activities.

Ashraf bin Hamad al Mamari, CEO of OQ Group, said that the project represents another addition to the investments of OQ Group and its companies in Musandam Governorate, amounting to more than RO800 million.

This project reflects OQ Group’s commitment to playing its role and national responsibility in achieving sustainability in the energy sector and an effective response to the growing needs of the sector in the governorate.

The project contract was signed in April of this year, and detailed engineering and construction works began last September. The project is expected to be ready to receive products in October 2026, with the trial operation to take place in December 2026 before the project is completed in April 2027.

The percentage of Omanization in the project is 35 percent, and the percentage of supplying the necessary materials for the project through local companies is 20 percent. The percentage of supplying the necessary materials and services for the project through small and medium enterprises is 7 percent, in addition to training 12 male and female trainees.

It is worth noting that the station, which has an area of ​​approximately 100 sqm, contains tanks, a warehouse, a control room, a pump area, a truck loading area, and fire and safety facilities. The project - which will be built in 36 months, including engineering and construction works until it is operational - will also include a fuel tank station and a marine facility for receiving ships.

The project will include a product-receiving platform connected to a pipeline at a depth of approximately 39 meters, which will be powered by solar and wind energy. The pipeline will consist of two lines, each measuring 12 inches, and two kilometers long. The facility also includes a fiber optic line parallel to the pipeline.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

