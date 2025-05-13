Aldar Properties has completed the sale of a residential building at Mamsha Gardens to Hong Kong-based real estate private equity firm GAW Capital Partners for AED586 million.

Marking GAW Capital’s first investment in the UAE, the transaction underscores the growing international appeal of Abu Dhabi’s property market, the Saadiyat Cultural District, and Aldar’s residential portfolio.

Located within Saadiyat Cultural District, the building, one of seven within the Mamsha Gardens development, comprises 71 apartments and townhouses with a total sellable area exceeding 16,000 square metres.

Growing interest from Asia-based investors highlights the strong demand for Abu Dhabi real estate amongst international buyers, supported by Aldar’s sustained engagement with this investor base to showcase high-quality developments, attractive investment opportunities, and refined customer experience.

Buyers from China and Hong Kong accounted for AED1.5 billion of Aldar’s total UAE development sales in 2024, representing more than a 30-fold increase compared to 2022.

The strong momentum continued into the first quarter of 2025, with AED1.3 billion in sales already recorded. This sharp acceleration reflects rising demand from both overseas and resident Chinese and Hong Kong buyers, and underscores Abu Dhabi’s increasing appeal to a strategically important and emerging segment of international investors.

Rashed Al Omaira, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), commented, “Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as a preferred destination for international real estate investment, driven by a robust regulatory framework, economic stability, and a growing pipeline of high-quality assets. The entry of new global investors reflects the maturing landscape of the emirate’s real estate sector and highlights the confidence in Abu Dhabi as a long-term, value-driven market.”

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Properties, said, “This transaction underscores the strength of Aldar’s development platform and the growing appeal of Abu Dhabi’s increasingly mature real estate market to global investors - in the first quarter of 2025, 87 percent of Aldar’s UAE sales came from international buyers.

The entry of Gaw Capital Partners, a leading Asia-based investor – making its first investment in the UAE – reflects Abu Dhabi’s economic growth expectations and its status as a go-to investment destination, where value continues to be driven by robust economic fundamentals, attractive demographics and high-quality assets.”

Christina Gaw, Managing Principal of Global Head of Capital Markets and Co-Chair of Alternative Investments at Gaw Capital Partners, said, “This landmark investment reflects our positive view of the dynamic Middle East market, its potential for growth and innovation, and our trust in Aldar as a leading UAE developer. We are committed to leveraging our expertise to drive value creation and sustainable development in the region.”

The transaction demonstrates Aldar’s continued ability to partner with an increasingly diverse range of international players and attract international capital flows across its platform.