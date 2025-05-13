MUSCAT: Oman Centre for Net-Zero was inaugurated under the auspices of HH Sayyid Taimour bin Asaad al Said, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Oman. The centre, which is under the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, will develop and update the national Net-Zero plan, oversee implementation projects, provide advisory support to stakeholders, and refine Oman’s 2050 Net-Zero strategy.

The event also witnessed the signing of several agreements and MoUs. OQ signed 13 strategic agreements worth over RO 769 million to boost renewable energy projects, supporting Oman’s 2050 carbon neutrality goal.

Organised by Oman Exhibition and Conference Company under the supervision of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, the Oman Petroleum and Energy Show (OPES) and Oman Sustainability Week 2025, serve as an integrated platform highlighting the importance of energy security and sustainability. It underscores Oman’s commitment to a balanced and advanced future, featuring field visits to sustainability projects in Muscat and other governorates to enhance the event’s local and regional impact.

Eng Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, stated that OPES reflects Oman’s vision for a sustainable energy future by supporting efforts to reduce carbon emissions and achieve Net-Zero goals. He noted that Oman Sustainability Week aligns closely with Oman Vision 2040 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, playing a pivotal role in advancing the green circular economy and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

He added that these events serve as dynamic platforms for knowledge exchange, innovation stimulation, and strategic partnerships that enhance national capabilities and economic resilience.

OPES 2025 and Oman Sustainability Week will feature strategic exhibitions, high-level conferences, panel discussions, technical workshops and field visits. By gathering a global community of leaders, innovators, and policymakers, the event accelerates Oman’s progress towards economic growth, diversification, climate action and technological advancement — aligned with Oman Vision 2040, the 2050 Net-Zero target, the UN SDGs, and the Paris Agreement.

Together, OPES 2025 and Oman Sustainability Week showcase Oman’s achievements, reinforcing its position as a key energy player and regional leader in sustainable progress.

Over 50 countries are participating in OPES, represented by more than 350 exhibitors and 2,400 delegates from diverse global sectors, highlighting Oman’s growing role as a hub for international energy and sustainability dialogue.

On this occasion, OQ Exploration and Production inked four contracts exceeding RO 21 million with local firms and SMEs in its concession areas. Additionally, OQ launched the 'Tamayuz' programme, partnering with the Oman Energy Association to train 430 Omani graduates in technical and non-technical fields, enhancing human capital development.

Abraj Energy Services signed a drilling contract with Ara Petroleum for three wells in Concession Area 44, with expected revenues of RO 1.6 million. Drilling is set to begin in Q2 2025.

