United Airlines will increase the number of premium seats and services on its upcoming fleet of Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, as it looks to cash in on rising demand for luxury travel.

The carrier on Tuesday unveiled a new business class suite called 'Polaris Studio' for the new aircraft, which will have 25% larger seats, caviar service, skincare kits, 27-inch screens and other luxury offerings.

The aircraft will also have a standard 'Polaris' business class suite, which has been upgraded with sliding doors and larger screens, among other changes.

North American airlines are rushing to capitalize on surging demand for high-margin premium travel and safeguard profits against potential economic downturns.

Travel habits have changed post the COVID-19 pandemic, as consumers look for experiences and hospitality rather than buying expensive goods. A rebound in corporate travel has bolstered this trend.

Last month, United said it expected its financial performance to be resilient despite economic uncertainty stemming from U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, citing demand for premium offerings and international travel.

The carrier expects the first 787-9 Dreamliner with the new interior before the end of this year, with the inaugural flight planned in 2026. It expects 30 of these jets to join its fleet by 2027.

