France-based Technip Energies said it has been awarded a significant Detailed Engineering Design contract for the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Compression Project (NFPS COMP 4) of QatarEnergy LNG.

The contract was by awarded by L&T Energy Hydrocarbon (LTEH), the hydrocarbon business of Indian engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

According to the company’s press statement, it will provide Detailed Engineering Design for two offshore compression complexes. Each will comprise large offshore platforms, flare platforms, interconnected bridges, and other associated structures.

Technip Energies didn’t disclose specific contract value, but the statement categorised the award as ‘significant,’ representing between €50 million and €250 million revenue.

The Paris bourse-listed company had completed the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) phase for NFPS COMP 4.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

