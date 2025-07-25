LONDON - Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has inaugurated two natural gas projects in Basra that will support Iraq's targets to eliminate gas flaring and achieve gas self-sufficiency by 2027, Iraq's oil minister said in an Instagram post on Thursday.

A dry gas unit at the Basra Gas Liquefaction Plant will add 170 million standard cubic feet per day of gas and 1,000 metric tons per day of LPG, the post said. The second project, the Faihaa Central Gas Processing Facility, is designed to process 130 million cubic feet per day, it said.

As gas capture improves, condensate production is expected to reach 200,000 barrels per day soon, enabling higher export volumes and domestic blending, an Iraqi ministry source said.

(Reporting by Alex Lawler and Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Kevin Liffey)