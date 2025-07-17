SINGAPORE: QatarEnergy has raised the August term price for al-Shaheen crude oil to its highest premium in four months, according to three trade sources.

The premium for August-loading al-Shaheen crude rose to $2.48 a barrel above Dubai quotes. The producer sold all five cargoes to TotalEnergies.

The jump in premiums followed increases in Middle East crude benchmarks Dubai and Oman as fighting broke out between Israel and Iran last week, raising concerns of supply disruptions in the key producing region.

Last month, QatarEnergy sold July-loading al-Shaheen crude to companies including Vitol and set the term premium at $1.63 a barrel. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)