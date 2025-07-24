US-based Allrig, a global asset management firm serving the energy sector, has expanded its operations in Saudi Arabia by expanding its existing office in Al Khobar.

This move is supported by AstroLabs, the Gulf's leading business expansion platform.

Allrig's expansion builds on its established presence in Saudi Arabia, having operated in the Kingdom for nine years through Aramco-approved partnerships.

In 2024, the company supported operations across over 50 rigs, delivering critical compliance and maintenance services.

Allrig has offices in Asia Pacific, India, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, Brazil, and Mexico, offering specialised services such as jacking system overhauls, derrick remedial works, and drilling equipment recertifications.

Allrig stated it holds Aramco approvals for CNDT and Below-the-Hook inspections, enhancing its technical capabilities and trusted presence within the Kingdom.

"Allrig has been active through partnerships in the Kingdom since 2016. As part of Allrig's continued commitment to excellence and growth in the Middle East and especially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we are excited to deepen our presence in Saudi Arabia," said Robert McInnes, CEO of Allrig.

"With years of experience in the region, we are focused on expanding our operational capacity, strengthening our partnerships, and contributing to the Kingdom's ambitious Vision 2030 objectives. Our expertise in offshore drilling equipment and services, coupled with a dedicated local team, positions Allrig as a reliable partner in the country's energy sector,” McInnes added.

"Allrig's expansion into Saudi Arabia demonstrates full commitment and readiness to contribute to the country's sustainable economic growth by playing a vital role in maximising the value of natural assets in alignment with Vision 2030 objectives," commented Alex Nicholls, director of expansion at AstroLabs. -OGN / TradeArabia News Service

