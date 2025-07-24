Singapore - Onshore fuel oil stockpiles rose in Singapore amid an uptick in imports while exports dipped, official data showed on Thursday.

Residual fuel inventories rose 1.3% to 23.70 million barrels (3.73 million metric tons) in the week to July 23, according to Enterprise Singapore.

The inventories held above weekly average levels for a tenth consecutive week, calculations showed.

Imports exceeded 1.09 million tons in the week, up 32% from the previous week, led by strong inflows from Middle Eastern countries including Iraq and the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, exports from Singapore onshore tanks dipped 15% week-on-week to about 386,000 tons, with most volumes headed for Bangladesh and China.

Amid persistently high inventories, spot market benchmarks remained under pressure. High-sulphur price differentials held in discounts this week, while low-sulphur price differentials logged narrower premiums.

Week to Jul. 23, Fuel oil (in metric tons) Total Imports Total Exports Net Imports AUSTRALIA 0 16,827 -16,827 BAHAMAS 30,000 0 30,000 BANGLADESH 0 25,466 -25,466 BRAZIL 84,812 0 84,812 CHINA 15,692 38,010 -22,319 CONGO 28,302 0 28,302 GERMANY 0 0 0 INDIA 31,655 268 31,387 IRAQ 322,058 0 322,058 KOREA 27,824 0 27,824 MALAYSIA 78,238 190,573 -112,335 MAURITIUS 0 12,281 -12,281 NETHERLANDS 5,304 0 5,304 NEW CALEDONIA 0 7,200 -7,200 NEW ZEALAND 0 21,894 -21,894 NIGERIA 44,543 0 44,543 RUSSIA 99,831 0 99,831 SRI LANKA 33,440 0 33,440 SUDAN 23,250 0 23,250 THAILAND 38,121 0 38,121 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 106,303 0 106,303 UNITED STATES 118,520 73,471 45,048 VIETNAM 5,499 202 5,297 TOTAL 1,093,392 386,193 707,200

(Data from Enterprise Singapore)

