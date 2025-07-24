PHOTO
Singapore - Onshore fuel oil stockpiles rose in Singapore amid an uptick in imports while exports dipped, official data showed on Thursday.
Residual fuel inventories rose 1.3% to 23.70 million barrels (3.73 million metric tons) in the week to July 23, according to Enterprise Singapore.
The inventories held above weekly average levels for a tenth consecutive week, calculations showed.
Imports exceeded 1.09 million tons in the week, up 32% from the previous week, led by strong inflows from Middle Eastern countries including Iraq and the United Arab Emirates.
Meanwhile, exports from Singapore onshore tanks dipped 15% week-on-week to about 386,000 tons, with most volumes headed for Bangladesh and China.
Amid persistently high inventories, spot market benchmarks remained under pressure. High-sulphur price differentials held in discounts this week, while low-sulphur price differentials logged narrower premiums.
|
Week to Jul. 23, Fuel oil (in metric tons)
|
Total Imports
|
Total Exports
|
Net Imports
|
AUSTRALIA
|
0
|
16,827
|
-16,827
|
BAHAMAS
|
30,000
|
0
|
30,000
|
BANGLADESH
|
0
|
25,466
|
-25,466
|
BRAZIL
|
84,812
|
0
|
84,812
|
CHINA
|
15,692
|
38,010
|
-22,319
|
CONGO
|
28,302
|
0
|
28,302
|
GERMANY
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
INDIA
|
31,655
|
268
|
31,387
|
IRAQ
|
322,058
|
0
|
322,058
|
KOREA
|
27,824
|
0
|
27,824
|
MALAYSIA
|
78,238
|
190,573
|
-112,335
|
MAURITIUS
|
0
|
12,281
|
-12,281
|
NETHERLANDS
|
5,304
|
0
|
5,304
|
NEW CALEDONIA
|
0
|
7,200
|
-7,200
|
NEW ZEALAND
|
0
|
21,894
|
-21,894
|
NIGERIA
|
44,543
|
0
|
44,543
|
RUSSIA
|
99,831
|
0
|
99,831
|
SRI LANKA
|
33,440
|
0
|
33,440
|
SUDAN
|
23,250
|
0
|
23,250
|
THAILAND
|
38,121
|
0
|
38,121
|
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
|
106,303
|
0
|
106,303
|
UNITED STATES
|
118,520
|
73,471
|
45,048
|
VIETNAM
|
5,499
|
202
|
5,297
|
TOTAL
|
1,093,392
|
386,193
|
707,200
(Data from Enterprise Singapore)
(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Sonia Cheema)