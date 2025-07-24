Singapore - Onshore fuel oil stockpiles rose in Singapore amid an uptick in imports while exports dipped, official data showed on Thursday.

Residual fuel inventories rose 1.3% to 23.70 million barrels (3.73 million metric tons) in the week to July 23, according to Enterprise Singapore.

The inventories held above weekly average levels for a tenth consecutive week, calculations showed.

Imports exceeded 1.09 million tons in the week, up 32% from the previous week, led by strong inflows from Middle Eastern countries including Iraq and the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, exports from Singapore onshore tanks dipped 15% week-on-week to about 386,000 tons, with most volumes headed for Bangladesh and China.

Amid persistently high inventories, spot market benchmarks remained under pressure. High-sulphur price differentials held in discounts this week, while low-sulphur price differentials logged narrower premiums. 

Week to Jul. 23, Fuel oil (in metric tons)

Total Imports

Total Exports

Net Imports

AUSTRALIA

0

16,827

-16,827

BAHAMAS

30,000

0

30,000

BANGLADESH

0

25,466

-25,466

BRAZIL

84,812

0

84,812

CHINA

15,692

38,010

-22,319

CONGO

28,302

0

28,302

GERMANY

0

0

0

INDIA

31,655

268

31,387

IRAQ

322,058

0

322,058

KOREA

27,824

0

27,824

MALAYSIA

78,238

190,573

-112,335

MAURITIUS

0

12,281

-12,281

NETHERLANDS

5,304

0

5,304

NEW CALEDONIA

0

7,200

-7,200

NEW ZEALAND

0

21,894

-21,894

NIGERIA

44,543

0

44,543

RUSSIA

99,831

0

99,831

SRI LANKA

33,440

0

33,440

SUDAN

23,250

0

23,250

THAILAND

38,121

0

38,121

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

106,303

0

106,303

UNITED STATES

118,520

73,471

45,048

VIETNAM

5,499

202

5,297

TOTAL

1,093,392

386,193

707,200

(Data from Enterprise Singapore)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Sonia Cheema)