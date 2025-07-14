Qatar and Saudi Arabia have maintained their position as among the five countries having the world’s largest gas reserves, according to a US business magazine.

Qatar was ranked third and Saudi Arabia fifth in the list of the countries controlling the largest proven natural gas deposits, CEOWORLD said at the weekend.

The report showed that Russia, Iran, and Qatar together control 51 percent of the global proven natural gas reserves, amounting to approximately 3.7 quadrillion cubic feet out of 7.3 quadrillion cubic feet available worldwide.

At the top of the list, Russia holds 1.688 trillion cubic feet, followed by Iran with 1.183 trillion cubic feet. Qatar ranks third with 850 billion cubic feet.

The US occupies the fourth position, with proven reserves of 322 billion cubic feet, while Saudi Arabia holds fifth place with 303 billion cubic feet.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

