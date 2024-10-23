DUBAI - H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), chaired the 84th meeting of the Council, which was held virtually in the presence of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the DSCE.

During the meeting, the Council reviewed the annual carbon emissions inventory, which revealed a 29% reduction. This figure highlights the effectiveness of current measures under Dubai’s strategy to reduce carbon emissions by 30% by 2030.

Dubai continues to be a global leader in controlling emissions and linking them to a range of programmes and projects implemented by entities under the Council, including Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Dubai Municipality, EGA, ENOC Group, Dubai Petroleum and Road and Transport Authority (RTA).

Al Tayer said that in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Council has evaluated future carbon emissions with the participation of relevant entities in Dubai. This will help identify the necessary steps to mitigate emissions and chart a road map to achieve net zero by 2050.

The Council, he said, is committed to establishing an effective regulatory framework to ensure the success of ongoing projects and programmes over the past decade.

“The ongoing projects and programmes in solar energy, water and electricity conservation, green mobility and operational efficiency in factories and facilities have played a significant role in achieving the annual emission reduction. During the meeting, the Council approved a programme to involve the private sector in the development of electric vehicle charging stations to support the infrastructure and increase the number of stations across Dubai,” added Al Tayer.

Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Council, stated, “Dubai began collecting carbon emissions data in 2013 and then comparing it with annual reduction targets. The implementation phases are reviewed with performance indicators to ensure annual carbon emissions reduction targets.”

The meeting was also attended by the Council's board members Dawood Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality; Abdulla bin Kalban, Managing Director of Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA); Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of ENOC; Juan-Pablo Freile, General Manager of Dubai Petroleum; and Muna Al Osaimi, Chief Executive Officer of the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at the RTA.