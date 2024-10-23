National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) has announced that along with key partners Technip Energies and JGC Corporation, it has received a Limited Notice To Proceed (LNTP) from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) to kickstart early engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) activities at its Ruwais Low-Carbon LNG Project site, located in Abu Dhabi.

The project, which is coming up in Al Ruwais Industrial City, comprises two natural gas liquefaction trains with a total LNG production capacity of 9.6 Mtpa.

The plant will use electric-driven motors instead of conventional gas turbines and will be powered by clean energy, it stated.

NPCC said the plant is set to be the first LNG export facility in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region to run on clean power, making it one of the lowest-carbon intensity LNG plants in the world.

The project will significantly enhance Adnoc's LNG production capacity aligning with global natural gas demand and the shift towards decarbonization, it stated.

On the contract win, CEO Ahmed Al Dhaheri said: "We are deeply honored to be selected for the Ruwais low-carbon LNG Project with our esteemed partners, marking a significant step toward environmental sustainability and global energy transition."

"Utilising clean energy for LNG production sets a new industry standard, drastically lowering carbon emissions and paving the way for a cleaner future. We're proud to be part of a project that not only secures energy but also showcases the UAE's role in leading the energy transition," stated Al Dhaheri.

Technip Energies CEO Arnaud Pieton said: "LNG is a critical source of energy on the world’s pathway to net zero and Technip Energies is committed to supporting its continued development while concretely addressing the necessary demand being placed on the industry for emissions abatement."

"The Ruwais LNG project reflects the future. It innovates for a decarbonized LNG industry. With zero carbon energy sources to power electrified LNG trains, we are setting a new standard for LNG production," stated Pieton.

"This project not only enhances our strong partnership with Adnoc but also reinforces our position as a leader in low-carbon LNG. We are proud to be part of this project that perfectly aligns with our ambition of enabling net zero solutions and meeting the challenge of an affordable, available and sustainable energy," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

