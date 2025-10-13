AMMAN — Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh on Saturday toured the Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Terminal in Aqaba to review ongoing development works at the facility.

Kharansheh said the terminal represents a vital pillar in the Kingdom’s efforts to secure a sustainable and resilient energy system, according to a ministry statement.

Kharabsheh also held a meeting with Project Manager Omar Badoor from the Aqaba Development Corporation and the contractor, in the presence of National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) Director General Sufian Bataineh, Jordan Oil Terminals Company (JOTC) Logistics Director Ashraf Rawashdeh, and Oil and Gas Directorate Director at the ministry, Iman Awad.

During the meeting, he was briefed on the project’s latest progress and developments and discussed the challenges and obstacles affecting its implementation.

The project aims to preserve the option of importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) for power generation and industrial use, as a strategic measure to ensure a continuous energy supply in case any of the current sources are disrupted. It also contributes to lowering electricity generation costs.

The Aqaba Development Corporation, in cooperation with the Ministry of Energy and the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO), is overseeing the implementation of the project. It includes the construction of an onshore regasification unit (ORU) with a capacity of up to 700 million cubic feet per day, along with the replacement of the current floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) with a new floating storage unit (FSU).

The project is being financed through two concessional loans, the first amounting to KD 18.2 million from the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, and the second valued at KD 21 million from the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development.

The tender for the construction of the onshore regasification unit was awarded to a joint venture of AGP International Holdings Pte Ltd, Gas Entec Co. Ltd, and Issa Haddadin& Partner at a cost of $125 million. The project is expected to be completed within 22 months of its commencement and to enter service in September 2026.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

