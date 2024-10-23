Egypt - AMEA Power, a subsidiary of the UAE-based Al Nowais Investments, has finalized the construction of its 500-megawatt (MW) Abydos solar plant in Egypt and linked it to the national electricity grid, Al Mal News reported, citing sources in the know.

The plant was established on a 10,000-square-meter area in Kom Ombo, Aswan.

The company has completed the project’s trial operations and operational tests that take place during the past months, the sources said.

On July 17th, the cabinet approved a proposal from AMEA Power to implement additional renewable energy projects before the summer of 2025.

