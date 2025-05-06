KUWAIT CITY - While the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy has completed approximately 76 percent of its electricity generation unit maintenance program, officials are now exploring rapid-response solutions to ensure a sufficient power supply during the peak summer season.

According to informed sources, one key option under consideration is the purchase of high-capacity batteries to store surplus electrical energy during off-peak evening hours. This stored energy would then be deployed during peak demand periods during the day.

“The Ministry is working to capitalize on surplus evening electricity, when consumption is relatively low, by storing the excess energy in batteries for use during high-demand hours,” the sources said. They added that technical departments within the ministry are currently evaluating the feasibility of this storage system, including how the batteries would be connected to the national grid via transmission or distribution stations.

In addition to energy storage, the Ministry is also considering several other initiatives. These include the potential construction of four solar power plants in a short timeframe, with assessments ongoing regarding suitable sites for their development. Another proposal under review involves establishing ship-based power terminals capable of supplying Kuwait with up to 800 megawatts of electricity.

These efforts reflect the Ministry’s broader strategy to enhance energy resilience and diversify power sources amid growing seasonal demand.

