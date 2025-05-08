Arab Finance: Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat and Income’s Chairman Hesham Sheta discussed cooperation in renewable energy, energy storage, and the battery localization industry, according to a statement.

The meeting touched upon Egypt's goals to boost green transformation and reinforce the industrial sectora's reliance on clean energy, particularly energy-intensive industries, technology and digital industries, data centers, and others.

It also addressed establishing a solar power plant, providing clean electricity for tech projects and data centers, in addition to developing a battery storage factory to meet the growing demands for these products locally and exporting them to foreign markets.

On his part, Esmat reviewed the group's plans and projects in information technology (IT) and data centers based on the country's geographical location.

He also reviewed its contribution to renewable energy projects, especially solar energy, to provide the required clean energy for industry as part of the state’s trend towards a green transformation.

Moreover, the two parties talked on leveraging the development of energy storage technologies and expanding their deployment through independent storage batteries to achieve grid stability, maximize returns from renewable energy, address high loads, and support the grid during peak times.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).