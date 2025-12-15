Arab Finance: Egypt and Cyprus are pressing ahead with efforts to deepen strategic cooperation in the energy sector, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi said during a meeting with Polly Ioannou, Ambassador of Cyprus to Cairo.

Badawi said ties between the two countries are of strategic importance and play a key role in supporting economic and energy stability in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

He welcomed progress in bilateral energy cooperation, noting that the joint project to link Cypriot natural gas fields with Egypt’s facilities is a top priority for both countries.

This project offers the most effective guarantee for delivering additional gas supplies to European markets with greater efficiency, the minister pointed out.

Badawi also added that the petroleum ministry will provide all necessary technical and logistical support to Cypriot partners to accelerate implementation of the project, in line with political leadership directives.

Furthermore, he explained that shared use of Egypt’s energy infrastructure would benefit both countries as well as investors.

For her part, Ioannou expressed appreciation for Egypt’s pivotal regional role and praised the country’s recent successes in the mining sector and in attracting global investments, saying they open new horizons for broader economic cooperation.

She added that a number of Cypriot companies are interested in investing in Egypt’s mining sector as well as in ship bunkering activities.