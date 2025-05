SINGAPORE - Iraq's state-owned marketer SOMO has offered a term contract to supply high-sulphur fuel oil between July and December 2025, according to industry sources.

The fuel oil will be lifted from the Khor al-Zubair (KAZ) ship-to-ship transfer port, with a volume of about 142,500 metric tons per month.

The tender will close on May 18, with a validity of up to 20 days.

