The Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2025 Forum is pleased to announce that Zimbabwe’s Minister of Energy and Power Development, July Moyo, will deliver a keynote address at the event in Paris next month, highlighting national energy priorities and emerging investment opportunities. His participation marks a strategic moment for Zimbabwe as the country positions its energy sector for a new wave of private sector-led growth.

Minister Moyo’s participation follows Zimbabwe’s recent international efforts to attract investment into its energy sector, including high-level engagements aimed at outlining a clear roadmap for modernization and highlighting the essential role of private capital in addressing infrastructure deficits. With a large portion of the population still lacking access to electricity and power demand continuing to outpace supply, Zimbabwe is actively seeking strategic partnerships to deliver more reliable, sustainable and diversified energy solutions.

IAE 2025 is an exclusive forum designed to facilitate investment between African energy markets and global investors. Taking place May 13-14, 2025 in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers.

To meet both near-term and long-term goals, the government is pursuing a dual-track approach: restarting coal-fired power plants to stabilize domestic supply in the short term, while simultaneously accelerating investment in renewable energy. Solar and wind projects are at the forefront of Zimbabwe’s energy strategy, with plans to develop large-scale solar farms and export power to neighboring countries. In partnership with Zambia, Zimbabwe is exploring floating solar developments on Lake Kariba – backed by a recent $250 million facility from the African Export-Import Bank to develop a 250 MW project by mid-2026 – signaling a shift toward innovative, climate-resilient infrastructure.

Minister Moyo’s keynote will outline current investment-ready opportunities in power generation, transmission and off-grid electrification, as well as the regulatory and policy reforms designed to attract independent power producers and foreign capital. His presence reinforces Zimbabwe’s commitment to working with global stakeholders to transform its energy landscape and foster long-term energy security. Moreover, Zimbabwe’s participation at IAE 2025 reflects the forum’s broader mission of connecting African energy markets with international financiers, developers and strategic partners.

