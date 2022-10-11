The first half of this year recorded remarkable changes in the level of national labor demand for employment in the private sector, reports Al-Qabas daily. The report issued by the Labor Market System revealed that 183 Kuwaitis left the corporate sector, in light of an increase and demand for recruitment in the oil sector.

The report, a copy of which was obtained by the daily, saw the appointment of 250 citizens in oil companies, the largest number in state-owned institutions. The report pointed out that 63 Kuwaitis moved to work under Chapter Five, which is related to small and medium enterprises, and left their previous jobs, whether in the government or the private sector.

The sources pointed out that 16,885 Kuwaitis are registered under Chapter Five and have their own projects, and that 57.1% of the total owners of SMEs are women. With the new changes, the presence of national labor in companies has become the largest compared to other non-government sectors, where 50,537 Kuwaitis were registered, and 2,057 in stateowned oil companies.

Kuwaitis achieved a remarkable increase in government sector jobs during the first half of this year (8,560 new employees), bringing the number to 323.3 thousand citizens. In the second place where Kuwaitis are concentrated are the construction activities, followed by industrial sector, administrative services, support services, professional and scientific services, respectively.

