Kuwait - The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Community Development Abdulaziz Shuaib announced the allocation of ten percent of the shops and partitions in cooperative societies for owners of small and medium enterprises, adding that many sites have been offered and allocated to them in many cooperative societies, reports Al-Qabas daily.

On the occasion of the International Day of Cooperative Societies, Shuaib affirmed the ministry’s support for the role of cooperative societies in allocating part of the annual profits for the benefit of businesses and social services, and using them to establish vital projects that serve the community, such as the Cooperative Heart Hospital, the blood bank branch in Adan Hospital and the blood bank branch in Jahra Hospital.

He said, “The ministry supervises, monitors and supports 77 cooperative societies and provides them with all the facilities required to support the cooperative movement that characterizes the country and its important role in the past, present and future to support the food security system and the strategic stockpile of consumables and agriculture in the country and at all times of prosperity and adversity.

The ministry is currently keen to hold the elections for the boards of directors of cooperative societies and their general assemblies. During the month of June, ten elections were held, in addition to some assemblies that ended in the formation of boards of directors and the adoption of financial and administrative reports.

The cooperative movement in the country is keen to support the development plans in the country. The Zahraa and Adailiya cooperative societies were able to benefit from solar energy, as they installed solar panels and used them to deliver electricity to the supermarket and parking lots. This step is supportive of the directives of His Highness the Amir to save 15 percent of energy through alternative uses of electricity”.

