Muscat – The Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (ASMED) in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals will host a dialogue session on June 15, under the theme ‘Enhancing Opportunities for Small and Medium Enterprises in the Energy and Minerals Sector’.

The session is part of ASMED’s ongoing efforts to empower small and medium enterprises and highlight emerging opportunities in strategic sectors. The energy and minerals sector, in particular, is seen as vital to Oman’s long-term economic growth and diversification agenda.

The event will bring together stakeholders from both the public and private sectors to explore ways to strengthen SME participation in the energy and minerals industries. Discussions will focus on unlocking investment opportunities, addressing key challenges, and formulating policies that foster an enabling business environment for entrepreneurs and SME owners.

ASMED stated that the dialogue session will reflect the national direction to enhance SME contribution to the GDP and to create new opportunities for innovative ventures in line with Oman Vision 2040. The vision places strong emphasis on the role of SMEs as engines of sustainable growth and diversification in the sultanate’s economy.

The authority also noted that the session will support the development of practical solutions and collaborative frameworks that allow SMEs to better access the energy and minerals sector. It aims to enhance competitiveness, strengthen partnerships, and create a more attractive and dynamic business ecosystem for local entrepreneurs.

ASMED has invited SME owners and aspiring entrepreneurs from across the sultanate to take part in the session. Registration is open through the following link: https://bit.ly/446qcil

