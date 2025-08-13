Muscat: The Ministry of Labour has emphasized that Pursuant to the Ministerial Resolution No. 729/2024 of the Wage Protection, issued in the official gazette on 15 December 2024, and with the aim of regulating the labour market and avoiding financial penalties, the ministry hereby stresses the importance of complying with the wage transfer requirements as follows: Transfer the wages of at least 75% of the total number of workers in the establishment through the Wage Protection System, starting with the wages for September, payable in October 2025.

Additionally, it requires transfer of wages of at least 90,% of the total number of workers in the establishment through the Wage Protection System, starting with the salary for November payable in December 2025

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

