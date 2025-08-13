SALALAH - The Government Transformation and Sustainable Leadership Conference, organised by the Ministry of Labour as part of Labour Forum 2025, concluded at Millennium Resort Salalah on Tuesday with a four-pillar roadmap to strengthen labour-market governance, build national skills and entrepreneurship, accelerate digital public services, and share outcomes via an interactive platform.

The forum urged tighter labour-market governance through broader partnerships with employers, sectoral committees and academia, alongside a review of legislation to enable flexible, inclusive employment policies that can adapt to change. It also called for empowering employment-governance committees with clearer mandates and capacity-building to diagnose challenges and propose solutions.

On competencies and entrepreneurship, participants recommended specialised training for graduates and Omani talent focused on green and digital transformation, improving the start-up ecosystem, easing procedures and finance for self-employment, and creating platforms to showcase youth success stories linked to labour-market strategies.

For digital transformation, the roadmap prioritised investment in digital infrastructure, wider use of electronic authentication and e-signatures, and upskilling leaders and staff in digital fields by embedding these skills in human-resources development. The forum further recommended widening insurance coverage to include optional categories in the informal sector to protect against occupational injuries and diseases.

To sustain impact, the outcomes—presentations, documents and recommendations—would be made accessible through an interactive electronic platform to support knowledge sharing and practical application.

Participants said delivery will require continued public–private partnership, innovation and investment in national capabilities, aligned with Oman Vision 2040’s goal of a diversified, sustainable.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

