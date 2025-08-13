Kuwait City - Kamco Invest, a regional non-banking financial powerhouse with one of the ‎largest AUMs in the region, announced its financial results for the six-month periodended30June2025.

The ‎Company reported a net profit of KWD7.1mn (EPS:20.72fils) compared toKWD2.5mn during the same ‎period in 2024 (EPS:7.26fils).‎

Total revenue stood at KWD19.0mn, an increase of 48.2% compared to the same period of 2024, whereas ‎fee and commission income reached KWD7.5mn (6M 2024: KWD8.1mn).The rise in total revenue was ‎primarily driven by the performance of the Company’s investment portfolio, supported by one-off ‎proceeds from a legal case ruled in the Company’s favor.‎

Assets under management grew by 7.5% to reach USD17.1bn as of 30June 2025, due to new money raised ‎in various products during the period, as well as the performance of portfolios and funds. Kamco Invest ‎maintained its ranking amongst the ten largest asset managers in the MENA region, according to Forbes ‎Middle East. The Company enjoys a strong track record and deep expertise in delivering diverse investment ‎solutions to its clients.‎

Managed portfolios continued to outperform their respective benchmarks, while the Company’s equity ‎funds maintained their positions amongst the top performing funds in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, based on ‎the fund disclosures published on Boursa Kuwait and Tadawul websites.‎

As forAlternative Investments, which includes real estate, private equity and structured products, the team ‎continued to expand its range of offerings to provide clients with added value. During the period, Kamco ‎Invest finalized the acquisition of a 60% majority stake in European Green Logistics Space (EGLS), a ‎company specializing in the development, investment, and management of logistics assets in Europe. This ‎acquisition reflects Kamco Invest’s commitment to growing its recurring fee income while unlocking value-‎adding opportunities for regional clients in the sustainable logistics sector.‎

Furthermore, the Company successfully exited its investment in Yargici, a leading Turkish fashion and ‎accessories brand held by one of Kamco Invest’s private equity funds, through a sale to TIMS Group, a ‎diversified Turkish business group with operations in content production, tourism, construction, and land ‎development. The exit highlights Kamco Invest’s commitment to delivering long-term value to its clients ‎while ensuring the continued growth and success of its portfolio companies.‎

The Investment Banking team continued to advise clients on several transactions across equity capital ‎markets, debt capital markets, and M&A, with deals expected to close during the year. During the six-‎month period, the team advised OSN Group on the sale of a 30% stake of its subsidiary, OSN Streaming ‎Ltd., to Warner Bros. Discovery for USD57mn. The team also acted as Joint Lead Manager on five bond ‎and sukuk issuances totaling USD2.3bn for regional banks and institutions across Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, ‎UAE, and Qatar.‎

First Securities Brokerage Company, Kamco Invest’s brokerage arm, continued to strengthen its ‎competitive position and attracted new clients through its online trading platforms. ‎

Kamco Invest -Saudi and Kamco Invest - DIFC continued to strengthen their presence in their respective ‎markets by improving their services and contributing more to the company's core businesses, particularly ‎in asset management. Kamco Invest – Saudi signed a strategic partnership with Flexam Invest to offer ‎leasing opportunities to their clients. Furthermore, Kamco Invest – Saudi completed the fit-out of its new ‎premises in the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), with the official move taking place in July 2025.‎

Kamco Invest was awarded the “Kuwait’s Best for Alternative Investments” at the Euromoney Private ‎Banking Awards 2025, highlighting the Company’s rapid growth and sustained success in the alternatives ‎space. In addition, Kamco Invest was named “Kuwait’s Best Investment Bank – DCM” at the Euromoney ‎Awards for Excellence 2025, in recognition of the team’s outstanding performance in executing bond and ‎sukuk transactions for local and regional clients.‎

Total assets increased by 4.4% during the period to reachKWD135.5mn, whereas shareholders’ equity rose ‎by 8.7%toKWD67.7mn. The Company also enjoys a strong financial position and a “BBB” long-term credit ‎rating and “A3” short-term rating with stable outlook by Capital Intelligence in their latest review in May2025. ‎

Commenting on the results, Sheikh Talal Ali Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah, Chairman, said, “Our performance ‎in the first half of 2025 highlights the resilience of our strategy and the strength of our diversified business ‎model. We are well positioned to navigate market dynamics and grow our business while continuing to ‎deliver value to our shareholders.”‎

Faisal Mansour Sarkhou, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We delivered solid growth during the six-‎month period on various fronts including assets under management and achieved strong returns across our ‎investment portfolios. Strategic developments, such as the acquisition of a majority stake in EGLS, ‎demonstrate our focus on long-term value creation. We remain committed to enhancing our offerings, ‎expanding our regional footprint, and delivering sustainable growth for our clients and stakeholders.”‎

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

