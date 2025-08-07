SALALAH: The Ministry of Labour (MoL) hosted a meeting of Dhofar Governorate’s business leaders at the Sultan Qaboos Youth Complex for Culture and Entertainment in Salalah on Wednesday.

The forum, held with the participation of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, focused on labour market challenges.

Addressing the event, Dr Mahad bin Said Baowain, Minister of Labour, pointed to the current efforts undertaken by the Ministry of Labour to enhance the development of labour market tools.

He highlighted the support extended to private sector institutions and the facilities available to establishments.

He also referred to the Labour Law and the regulations governing the labour market, which aim to ensure stability and keep pace with the progress witnessed in the global market.

Dr Baowain explained during the meeting — held as part of the activities of the Labour Forum 2025 — that the current circumstances call for accelerating the pace of work.

This is due to the challenges and tremendous advancements taking place, which serve the interests of the markets and support human resources.

He emphasised that human capital is the true driver of development and progress. In this context, he pointed to employment initiatives adopted by the Ministry of Labour in genuine partnership with the private sector.

The official also stressed the importance of the role of the private sector in Dhofar Governorate, which is growing at a rapid pace, particularly in the tourism field.

He noted the governorate’s role in strengthening the labour sector and the efforts made by small and medium enterprises and their national workforces in the establishments and companies of the private sector.

Additionally, he highlighted the importance of intensifying attention to entrepreneurial projects related to artificial intelligence and innovation, as well as supporting training programmes.

The meeting witnessed a discussion of the challenges facing business owners, particularly in the small and medium enterprises sector; and ways to simplify procedures to benefit from the facilities available to them to establish new projects and mechanisms for their development.

Omanisation in certain activities, as well as the means of developing the Omani labour market, were also discussed.

