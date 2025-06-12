Qatar - The Canadian-Qatari Business Forum (CQBF) is set to launch a series of initiatives focused on fostering knowledge exchange, engaging small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), and deepening provincial-level ties to strengthen bilateral relations.



Beyond solidifying Qatar as a key investment gateway, CQBF executive director Yasser Dhouib told Gulf Times that plans are on the anvil for an event slated in September in Canada, specifically targeting the healthcare industry and healthcare technology, among others, and to promote Qatar and its various investment offerings to Canadian companies.



“CQBF also expressed a strong desire for reciprocal visits between Canadian and Qatari delegations, exploring the opportunities either in Quebec, Ontario, or on the west coast of Canada,” Dhouib explained.



According to Dhouib, a cornerstone of CQBF’s strategy is “a pioneering knowledge exchange initiative for the establishment of a Qatari-Canadian internship programme. This programme envisions Canadian students staying in Qatar for six months, allowing them to explore the country and learn about Qatar’s culture and heritage, as well as its business philosophy.



“Once they are back in Canada, the objective is to promote further awareness about Qatar and to create a positive long-term impact on the internship participants. We are talking about a new generation and prospective leaders. We want to create leaders by giving them the opportunities to know in more tangible ways the culture, the business community, the business atmosphere of Qatar,” Dhouib pointed out.



He confirmed the programme would be reciprocal, with young Qatari leaders heading to Canada for similar internships, emphasising: “If you want really to create strong bonds, it starts with education.”



Dhouib noted that CQBF’s approach is “multifaceted”, extending beyond large corporations to embrace SMEs. He clarified that CQBF aims to be an inclusive “forum... bringing on people with different horizons, experiences”, rather than “a select club”.



Recognising Canada's federal structure, Dhouib highlighted the importance of engaging provincial governments, which he described as “very effective, very powerful” in economic and educational matters.

