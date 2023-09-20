The Kuwait Society of Engineers and the Kuwait Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises Development have reached an agreement to establish a center to support entrepreneurs and provide them with engineering guidance. This initiative falls within the scope of the memorandum of understanding signed between the two entities, reports Al-Rai daily.

This decision was reached following a meeting at the Association’s headquarters between Faisal Al-Attal, the President of the Association, and Dr. Barjas Al-Dosari, the Director of the Fund’s Land and Facilities Department, along with Engineer Basma Al-Jassim, the Director of the Engineering Affairs Department.

After the meeting, the association’s president expressed their readiness to collaborate in the realms of training, skill enhancement, and professional growth for engineering personnel.

They also pledged to extend engineering consultations to entrepreneurs seeking to operate under the Fund’s auspices.

Al-Attal commended the enthusiastic commitment shown by the Fund’s leadership to leverage the expertise held by volunteer personnel within the association.

He called upon both public and private entities to engage with non-profit professional associations dedicated to public welfare, stressing their significant contribution to bolstering the endeavors of public and private institutions in advancing human development and creating opportunities for young individuals, especially those in the field of engineering.

