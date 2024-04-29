RIYADH — It is mandatory for Saudi civilian government employees to wear traditional dress while at work. The government has introduced a new system under which all civilian government staff must wear the traditional dress consisting of the long white thobe along with headdress, either ghutrah or shemagh, from the time they enter their workplace until leave the office premises.



It has been instructed that the concerned government departments must submit periodic reports to the higher authorities on the extent of compliance with this directive by the Saudi government employees.



The Saudi authorities have issued the directive as a sign to confirm the pride of embracing the national identity. However, some of the civil servants have been given exemption from wearing the traditional attire. This is in view of the nature of their work that warranted them to wear a specific ‘professional uniform,’ and they include doctors, engineers, health practitioners, and the like.



The new system applies to Saudi civilian employees across all government departments and agencies. The government departments and entities have recently issued directives to the public with regard to their compliance with wearing proper dress, and maintaining good appearance and adhering to public morals while visiting government offices.

