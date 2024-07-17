RIYADH — The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, Abdulrahman Al-Hussein, announced that commercial establishments can now replace all displayed certificates and licenses with a unified electronic code document.



This document consolidates all data electronically and reliably and is issued instantly and free of charge through the business platform of the Saudi Business Center.



Al-Hussein added that the unified electronic code (QR-Code) aggregates licenses and documents from government entities, such as commercial registry data, municipal licenses, tax certificates, civil defense permits, and other documents and licenses, into a single document displayed at the commercial establishment. This provides the latest data on the establishment and addresses the visual clutter caused by the requirement to display key data certificates at their premises and branches.



The unified electronic code service ensures the accuracy of data and enhances the transparency of the business sector by allowing consumers electronic access to the establishment's documents and certificates.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).