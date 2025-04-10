RIYADH — The Virtual Branch, launched by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD), has contributed to a qualitative shift in service delivery, enabling individuals and establishments to complete their transactions electronically with ease, without the need to personally visit the ministry's branch offices.



The ministry's Virtual Branch has been instrumental to a 93 percent decrease in visits to labor offices over the period of last 23 months, with monthly visits dropping from 60,000 to 3,000. It has led to improved government efficiency, easier access to services, and faster transaction processing.



The reduction in the number of personal visits highlights the ministry’s success in developing advanced digital solutions that meet beneficiaries’ needs with flexibility and efficiency, streamlining procedures and saving time and effort.



Through the "Qiwa" platform, the Virtual branch offers an integrated suite of digital services, allowing beneficiaries to carry out various transactions electronically, such as issuing professional and temporary visas, renewing work permits, transferring labor services, and inquiring about employment contracts.



It also enables the submission of labor complaints online and allows the booking of advisory appointments with ministry representatives to discuss regulations, ensuring clarity and efficiency in procedures.



The achievement aligns with the ministry’s commitment to improving government services in line with Saudi Vision 2030, which emphasizes digital transformation and enhancing quality of services.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).