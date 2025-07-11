Tunis – The progress of the preparation of Tunisia’s 2026–2030 Development Plan took centre stage at a Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, chaired by Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri.

The meeting laid emphasis on the finalisation of reports regarding the projects proposed by local councils, according to a Prime Ministry press release.

The development plan is being drafted through a gradual and participatory process, incorporating a synthesis of proposals submitted at the local, regional, and district levels, the same source specifies.

The Cabinet reviewed the preparation process for the new plan, which had included the organisation of five regional meetings across all districts, 3,317 working sessions conducted by 279 local councils, 154 meetings by 24 regional councils, and 12 district council meetings, which had led to the proposal of 35,435 projects, 90.6% of which are locally focused initiatives.

The Prime Minister underlined on the occasion, the importance of collective regional efforts to ensure the success of this experience, which is based on a new progressive planning methodology adopted for the first time in Tunisia.

Zaafrani Zenzri reiterated that the development plan for 2026–2030 aims to involve all citizens in identifying their regions’ priorities, in an effort to overcome the legacy of previous policies characterised by centralised decision-making.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Cabinet recommended that the next phase include the formulation of the economic budget and the draft Finance Bill for 2026, based on proposals emerging from local, regional, and district development plans.

