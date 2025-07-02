Oman launched its National Fisheries Development Strategy (2013–2020) under its broader goal to diversify away from hydrocarbons.

Oman’s fisheries industry, a pillar of the country’s economic diversification efforts, stands at a strategic crossroads, balancing the preservation of its traditional artisanal sector with ambitions to modernize and expand its industrial and aquaculture capabilities.

The sector is divided into three distinct streams: artisanal, industrial, and aquaculture. Among them, the artisanal or traditional fishery dominates, accounting for a staggering 89% of the Sultanate of Oman’s marine capture production in 2023. According to official data, more than 60,000 licensed full- and part-time fishers operated over 27,000 vessels, landing around 706,000 tonnes of fish valued at nearly $1.14 billion that year.

The artisanal fleet mainly targets small and large pelagic species—such as sardines, anchovies, kingfish, tunas, and Indian mackerel—alongside demersal fish like sea bream and groupers. Fishers also harvest sharks, rays, and crustaceans including spiny lobster and shrimp. Their tools range from fixed and drift nets to hand lines and beach seines. However, the sector faces mounting challenges: low education levels, limited income, and rising competition from illegal and unlicensed operators.

While artisanal fishing remains an open-access activity aligned with national welfare goals—supporting employment in coastal communities—it is increasingly strained. Overfishing of species such as kingfish, abalone, lobster, and shrimp has pushed stocks to unsustainable levels. Despite legal protections and regulatory frameworks, enforcement remains weak. Illegal trawling within restricted zones and the continued use of banned gear such as encircling nets persist, often unchecked.

The industrial fisheries sector, once dominated by foreign trawlers, saw a dramatic shift after 2011 when the government banned these vessels over repeated regulation breaches. By 2023, Oman’s industrial fishing fleet had rebounded modestly to eight locally operated longliners, and fishing nets producing 76,480 tonnes of primarily large pelagic fish such as yellowfin tuna.

The total fish production, however, still exploits just around 40% of the sustainable yield from Oman’s waters, suggesting untapped potential. The Arabian Sea, in particular, holds promise—not only for traditional fish species but also for lanternfish, offering opportunities in fishmeal and fish oil production.

In response to fluctuating global oil markets and dwindling reserves, Oman launched its National Fisheries Development Strategy (2013–2020) under its broader goal to diversify away from hydrocarbons. With oil and gas comprising over 68% of national revenue in 2015, the urgency to develop non-oil sectors became clear.

The fisheries sector was identified as a key growth area, and the Eighth and Ninth Five-Year Plans emphasized foreign investment, infrastructure development, and private sector participation. The government’s vision included an expanded aquaculture industry, new offshore fisheries, and greater control over fish stock sustainability. Export controls introduced in 2020 aimed to stabilize domestic prices and reduce import reliance—resulting in fish exports (including aquaculture) dropping to 34% of total production, down from 60% during 2011–2016.

Still, implementation hurdles remain. Inadequate port infrastructure, inefficient inshore fleets, underdeveloped markets, and the artisanal sector’s limited offshore capacity are major impediments. Despite ambitious goals, the hybrid policy that emerged reflects a compromise: promoting both a wealth-maximization model via industrialization and a welfare-maximization model through sustained artisanal support.

This pragmatic dual-track strategy aims to modernize the sector without abandoning its socio-economic roots. While the original goal of fully transforming artisanal fisheries into a high-tech industrial powerhouse has been tempered, Oman continues to build a more diversified and resilient fisheries economy, anchored by tradition, but steering toward innovation.



