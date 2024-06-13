His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has ordered allocating a sum of money for each of the 49 deceased from the blazed Mangaf apartment building, said First Deputy Premier Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah on Thursday.

In a press release after an inspection tour of properties violating safety and building codes, Sheikh Fahad, also Minister of Interior and Minister of Defense, underlined that the bodies of the victims will all be transferred back to their homeland onboard Kuwaiti military airplanes.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).