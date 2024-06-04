RIYADH — The Saudi Minister of Justice Walid Al-Samaani emphasized the Kingdom’s emergence as a hub for legal opportunities and professions during the graduation ceremony of 3,000 trainees from the Judicial Training Center. The event marked the culmination of the 2024 lawyers’ qualification program.



In his address to the graduates, Al-Samaani expressed his pleasure at the graduation of a new group of legal professionals. He highlighted their role in advancing the Kingdom’s legislative, institutional, and digital transformation, which is generously supported by King Salman bin Abdulaziz and closely overseen by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



"The Ministry of Justice has launched the initiative 'Achieving Quality in Judicial Upskilling,' as a key component of the National Transformation Program," Al-Samaani said.



"The initiative aims to elevate legal standards, reinforce preventive justice, and improve judicial services, relying on the expertise of well-educated and skilled legal professionals—the cornerstone of the justice system."



Al-Samaani also praised the comprehensive advancements at all levels designed to safeguard rights and align with the best international practices, which have positioned the Kingdom as a leader in the legal field.

