RIYADH — The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) has arrested 82 government employees over corruption charges during the current month of March. Officials from Nazaha carried out around 1,453 inspection tours of government offices and private establishments during the month, the authority said in a statement on its X account.



They investigated charges against 313 suspects from several government agencies, including the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, and the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority.

They initiated several criminal and administrative cases and this resulted in the arrest of 82 individuals on charges of bribery and abuse of power.



Nazaha said that it will continue its inspection tours of government agencies and private establishments to monitor and apprehend anyone, who embezzles public funds or exploits their positions for personal gain or to harm the public interest. It warned that those who are found involved in such crimes shall be held accountable, even after ending of their employment period.

