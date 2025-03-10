RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior conducted nationwide inspection campaigns between February 27 and March 5 to ensure compliance with residency, labor, and border security laws, resulting in 20,749 recorded violations.



Authorities reported 13,871 violations related to residency, 3,517 involving border security, and 3,361 concerning labor regulations.



A total of 1,051 individuals attempted to cross into the Kingdom illegally, with 43% identified as Yemenis, 54% as Ethiopians, and 3% from other nationalities.



Additionally, 90 people were apprehended while trying to leave the country unlawfully.



Security forces also arrested 12 individuals for facilitating the transportation, sheltering, and employment of violators.



Currently, 40,173 expatriates — 35,862 men and 4,311 women — are undergoing legal procedures for regulatory enforcement.



Among those detained, 32,375 violators have been instructed to contact their respective embassies or consulates to obtain proper travel documentation, while 2,576 have been directed to arrange departure bookings. Authorities have also repatriated 10,024 individuals.



The Ministry of Interior warned that those aiding illegal entry, transportation, or sheltering of violators may face up to 15 years in prison, fines of up to SR1 million, and the confiscation of vehicles or properties used for such purposes. These acts are classified as major crimes warranting arrest.



The ministry urged citizens and residents to report any violations by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.

