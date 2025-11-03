RIYADH — The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) carried out 4,895 inspection tours and investigated 478 suspects in October 2025, the agency announced.

Those under investigation include employees from the ministries of Interior, Municipalities and Housing, Education, Health, and Human Resources and Social Development.

Nazaha said 100 citizens and residents were detained in accordance with the Code of Criminal Procedure, some of whom were later released on bail.

The suspects face charges including bribery and abuse of power.

Legal procedures are underway in preparation for referring the cases to the judiciary.

