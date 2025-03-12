RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior has clarified the uses, procedures, and restrictions when dealing with the Saudi national flag, the most prominent of which was a ban on raising the flag which is faded or in poor condition.



It is not permitted to use the flag when it becomes obsolete. Such flags must be destroyed by the party using them.



It is also prohibited to use the national flag as part of a trademark, for commercial purposes, or for any purpose other than those stipulated in the system. The flag must not be used as a tool to tie something or carry something, and it must not be placed or printed on the bodies of animals.



The ministry noted that the flag should not be kept in an inappropriate place that would cause it to be damaged or untidy. No slogans, phrases, or drawings shall be printed on the flag.



The flag should not be fixed or tied to the mast; rather it should be standing and freely moving at all times. People should refrain from decorating its edges or making any additions to it in any way. The flag should never be raised upside down, regardless of the circumstances.



The national flag or the flag of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques should not touch anything below (ground, water, or a table).



It is prohibited to place any logo on the national flag except in the case of the flag of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, where the Kingdom’s logo, which is two crossed swords topped by a palm tree, is placed in the lower corner adjacent to the flagpole.



