TOKYO — Saudi Minister of Justice Walid Al-Samaani met with his Japanese counterpart Keisuke Suzuki during an official visit to Tokyo to discuss enhancing judicial ties between the two countries.



Al-Samaani highlighted the Kingdom’s recent legal and judicial reforms, supported by the Saudi leadership, including the implementation of specialized legislation aimed at achieving prompt and transparent justice.



He emphasized advancements such as real-time audio and video documentation of court hearings — both in-person and through virtual litigation — as well as the publication of judicial rulings and the expansion of preventive justice through notarization of enforceable contracts.



During the meeting, the two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at deepening cooperation in the judicial field.



The agreement enables the exchange of legal expertise and best practices in areas such as legislation, capacity building, and dispute resolution.

