MAKKAH — The Ministry of Interior has taken punitive measures against 20 people for the violation of Hajj rules and regulations. The ministry announced that Hajj Security Forces have arrested 14 Saudi citizens and six expatriates at the entry points to Makkah for transporting 99 individuals who did not have permits to perform Hajj.



Administrative actions were taken against the transporters, their accomplices, and the violators, including imprisonment, maximum fines of SR100,000, deportation for residents with a 10-year re-entry ban, confiscation of vehicles used in the illegal transportation, and fines of up to SR20,000 for individuals attempting to perform Hajj without a permit.



The ministry urged citizens and residents to comply with Hajj regulations to ensure the safety and security of all pilgrims, enabling them to perform their rituals with ease.



Meanwhile, the Hajj Security Forces arrested two citizens for transporting 15 individuals in violation of Hajj regulations and attempting to bring them into Makkah to perform Hajj. The individuals were referred to the competent authorities for the application of prescribed penalties.

