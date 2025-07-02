RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) has announced on Monday a new wave of criminal cases as part of its ongoing campaign to root out corruption and strengthen integrity across the Kingdom.



The latest round of investigations has resulted in multiple high-profile arrests spanning customs, municipal affairs, the judiciary, education, healthcare, and security sectors.



In a statement issued through official channels, Nazaha reaffirmed its firm commitment to transparency, accountability, and good governance.



Among the most notable cases, two customs employees and a broker were arrested after allegedly accepting SR400,000 in bribes to unlawfully expedite the import process for trucks.



Meanwhile, in a separate case, a police officer and a municipal employee were detained for receiving SR110,000 from business owners in exchange for facilitating the illegal extraction and sale of metals from government buildings, a scheme that reportedly generated over SR4.6 million in profit.



Judicial integrity also came under scrutiny, with a court clerk arrested after taking SR32,500, part of a promised SR65,000, to influence the outcome of a criminal case and secure an acquittal.



In the education sector, a resident was taken into custody for receiving over SR230,000 to manipulate the awarding of subcontract work on Ministry of Education projects.



Municipal corruption featured prominently in the new cases. One department head was found to have SR7.1 million in personal accounts linked to the illegal cancellation of commercial fines.



At the King Fahd Causeway, an employee was caught pocketing over SR55,000 in crossing fees, while also using his personal permit to allow unauthorized vehicle passage.



In a particularly serious case, a Ministry of Interior security officer and an accomplice were arrested for kidnapping a company collector and stealing SR707,000.



Other violations included municipal employees accepting bribes to overlook regulatory breaches, shop violations, and illegal construction activity.



The healthcare sector was not spared. Senior procurement officials in regional health clusters were arrested for soliciting bribes in exchange for awarding contracts.



One official was also accused of offering SR100,000 to a colleague to manipulate contract outcomes.



Additionally, a doctor at a government hospital was arrested for issuing fraudulent medical leave documents in exchange for payment.



Nazaha emphasized that all individuals involved in these cases will be held fully accountable, regardless of rank, affiliation, or retirement status.



The Authority reiterated that corruption-related crimes are not subject to a statute of limitations, affirming its unwavering dedication to enforcing the law and preserving the public interest.

