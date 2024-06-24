Pre-verified Indian nationals and overseas citizen of India (OCI) cardholders flying in from abroad will soon be able to clear immigration faster by simply walking through e-gates or automated border gates to be set up at eight major international airports and eventually, 13 more airports across country, said media reports.

This is being implemented as part of 'Fast Track Immigration – Trusted Traveller Programme' (FTI-TTP), which was inaugurated by India’s Home Minister, Amit Shah, at Delhi airport yesterday (June 22).

Only Indian nationals and OCIs will be eligible to sign up for now. In the second phase, 13 more international airports will be added to the programme and foreign nationals covered as well, reported Times of India.

This programme is expected to reduce congestion and cut immigration clearance lines at busy international airports, besides offering the passengers a faster, hassle-free and pleasant travel experience, it stated.

FTI-TTP will be launched across 21 airports in two phases, starting with its rollout at Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi and Ahmedabad airports in the first phase.

Describing FTI-TTP as a "visionary" initiative of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that fulfils one of the key agendas for 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047', Shah said it reflects our commitment to enhance travel convenience and efficiency for all."

He announced that the facility of faster, smoother and safer immigration clearance will be free of cost for all passengers.

All arriving foreign travellers will be covered in the second phase of FTI-TTP.

Once the facility stabilizes at Delhi airport’s international arrival Terminal 3, it will be launched at seven major airports - Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi and Ahmedabad.

"The FTI-TTP will be implemented through an online portal and the Bureau of Immigration will be the nodal agency for fast-track immigration under this programme," said the Ministry of Home Affairs.

To enroll in the scheme, an applicant has to register online on the portal with details and required documents.

After necessary verification, a White List of Trusted Travellers will be generated and fed for implementation through e-Gates, it stated.

The registration will be valid till the expiry of the passport or five years whichever is earlier and will be renewed thereafter, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

