RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan received Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands Jeremiah Manele and Foreign Minister Peter Chanel Agovaka in Riyadh on Sunday.



During the meeting, the two sides signed an agreement on mutual exemption of short-stay visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, private and official passports. Prince Faisal and Manele reviewed relations between the two friendly countries and ways to further strengthen and develop them in various fields. They also discussed intensifying joint coordination on many issues of interest to the two countries.



At the outset of the meeting, Prince Faisal conveyed the greetings and appreciation of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, wishing the government and people of the Solomon Islands continued stability and prosperity. In turn, the prime minister of the Solomon Islands offered his greetings and appreciation to King Salman and the Crown Prince, wishing the government and people of the Kingdom steady progress and prosperity.



The meeting was attended by Saudi Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Ambassador Saud Al-Sati and Saudi Ambassador to the Commonwealth of Australia and the non-resident Ambassador to the Solomon Islands Sultan bin Khuzaim.

