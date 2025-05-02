The Door to Door Movement for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a support group committed to ensuring his re-election in 2027 has urged Nigerians to be patient with the government as it strives to navigate the country out of economic difficulties.

Director General of Door to Door Movement for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Blessing Agbomhere stated this Thursday in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

He noted that the Tinubu led administration would not sit idly and watch Nigerians suffer as postulated by selfish and greedy opposition elements who are more interested in bringing down the government all in a bid to grab power in 2027.

Agbomhere admonished Nigerians to be patient with President Tinubu, his cabinet and the economic team who he said are working tirelessly to restore the lost glory of Nigeria through the renewed hope initiative, driven by experienced economic managers not just at the Federal but at sub national levels to ensure that the benefits and dividends of democracy trickle down to Nigerians in rural communities.

He added that the basis of life is that a seed, after being sown, dies and then sprouts back to life in order to grow to maturity and produces fruits for harvest.

Agbomhere added that the infrastructural revolution embarked upon by the federal government coupled with its tax regime, subsidy removal and floating of the Naira might seem like very difficult decisions but are guaranteed to revive and strengthen the Nigerian economy in the long run.

He warned enemies of the state who have continually failed to offer constructive criticisms but continue to stir up negative emotions among Nigerians against the government, to desist forthwith as the group would in no time begin exposing them and the underlying intent of their actions.

