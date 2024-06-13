UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today ordered the release of 1,138 inmates from correctional institutions on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

His Highness also pledged to cover all fines imposed on the inmates, who had been sentenced for a variety of offences.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed regularly orders pardons for prisoners on occasions such as Eid Al-Adha, with the aim of providing the released inmates with an opportunity to start a new life and contribute once again to their families and communities.